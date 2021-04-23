SpaceX launches 3rd crew with recycled rocket and capsule

It was a stunning scene: The launch plume glowed against the dark sky, reflecting the sunlight at high altitude. “Just spectacular,” said NASA’s acting administrator Steve Jurczyk.

A masked Musk met briefly with the astronauts at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center before they boarded white gull-winged Teslas from his electric car company. The astronauts’ spouses and children huddled around the cars for one last “love you” before the caravan pulled away and headed to the pad in the predawn darkness.

“From now on, I’ll see you on a screen!” tweeted Pesquet’s partner, Anne Mottet.

Despite the early hour, spectators lined surrounding roads to watch the Falcon take flight an hour before sunrise. Liftoff was delayed a day to take advantage of better weather along the East Coast in case of a launch abort and emergency splashdown.

NASA limited the number of launch guests because of COVID-19, but SpaceX’s next private passengers made the cut. Tech billionaire Jared Isaacman, who’s bought a three-day flight, watched the Falcon soar with the three people who will accompany him. Their capsule is still at the space station and due back on Earth with four astronauts next Wednesday. It will be refurbished in time for a September liftoff.