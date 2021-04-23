 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SpaceX launches 3rd crew to space station; Daunte Wright laid to rest; changes coming to Spelling Bee
0 comments
alert special report

SpaceX launches 3rd crew to space station; Daunte Wright laid to rest; changes coming to Spelling Bee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Cold temperatures weaken in the East, a severe storm threat begins for the South, and critical fire weather remains in the West. CNN meteorologist Tyler Mauldin breaks down each threat and how they will impact the weekend.

Today is Friday, April 23, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: SpaceX launches third crew in less than a year, this time on recycled rocket; Daunte Wright laid to rest as Al Sharpton decries "stench of racism"; and there are changes coming to the National Spelling Bee.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

SpaceX Crew Launch

In this long exposure photo, photographers watch a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon space capsule lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, April 23, 2021. 

SpaceX launches 3rd crew in under year, fly on reused rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX launched four astronauts toward orbit Friday using a recycled rocket and capsule, the third crew flight in less than a year for Elon Musk’s rapidly expanding company.

The astronauts from the U.S., Japan and France should reach the International Space Station early Saturday morning, following a 23-hour ride in the same Dragon capsule used by SpaceX’s debut crew last May. They’ll spend six months at the orbiting lab.

It was the first time SpaceX reused a capsule and rocket to launch astronauts for NASA, after years of proving the capability on station supply runs. The rocket was used last November on the company’s second astronaut flight.  Read more:

***

CORRECTION APTOPIX Daunte Wright

Katie and Arbuey Wright, parents of Daunte Wright, cry as the speak during funeral services at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis, Thursday, April 22, 2021. Wright, 20, was fatally shot by a Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer during a traffic stop. 

Sharpton decries 'stench of racism' in Daunte Wright's death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Daunte Wright, the young Black man shot by an officer during a traffic stop in suburban Minneapolis, was not “just some kid with an air freshener,” but a “prince” whose life ended too soon at the hands of police, the Rev. Al Sharpton said Thursday during an emotional funeral.

Hundreds of people wearing COVID-19 masks packed into Shiloh Temple International Ministries to remember Wright, a 20-year-old father of one who was shot by a white police officer on April 11 in the small city of Brooklyn Center. The funeral was held just two days after former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in the death of George Floyd and amid a national reckoning on racism and policing. Read more:

***

Spelling Bee

In this May 28, 2019 file photo, the Scripps National Spelling Bee trophy sits in front of competitors in Oxon Hill, Md. 

Vocabulary, lightning round added to National Spelling Bee

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Scripps National Spelling Bee is undergoing a major overhaul to ensure it can identify a single champion, adding vocabulary questions and a lightning-round tiebreaker to this year's pandemic-altered competition.

The 96-year-old bee has in the past included vocabulary on written tests but never in the high-stakes oral competition rounds, where one mistake eliminates a speller. The only previous tiebreaker to determine a single champion was a short-lived extra written test that never turned out to be needed. Read more:

Click on the links below for full versions of these stories and scroll further for a look at today in history and celebrity birthdays.

Some top headlines this morning: April 23

+3
Jobs are make-or-break argument for Biden in climate plan
National Politics
AP

Jobs are make-or-break argument for Biden in climate plan

  • By ELLEN KNICKMEYER, CHRISTINA LARSON and MATTHEW DALY Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is bringing out the billionaires, the CEOs and the union executives Friday to help sell President Joe Biden's climate-friendly transformation of the U.S. economy at his virtual summit of world leaders.

+9
Japan issues 3rd virus emergency in Tokyo, Osaka area
World
AP

Japan issues 3rd virus emergency in Tokyo, Osaka area

  • By MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

TOKYO (AP) — Japan declared a third state of emergency for Tokyo and three western prefectures on Friday amid skepticism it will be enough to curb a rapid coronavirus resurgence just three months ahead of the Olympics.

+8
Worries grow about Indonesian sub's crew as oxygen dwindles
World
AP

Worries grow about Indonesian sub's crew as oxygen dwindles

  • By ENDA TARIGAN and NINIEK KARMINI Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian navy ships were scouring the waters off Bali on Friday as they raced against time to find a submarine that disappeared two days ago and has less than a day’s supply of oxygen left for its 53 crew.

+23
World leaders pledge climate cooperation despite other rifts
National Politics
AP

World leaders pledge climate cooperation despite other rifts

  • By ELLEN KNICKMEYER, MATTHEW DALY and CHRISTINA LARSON Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China put aside their raw-worded disputes with U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday long enough to pledge international cooperation on cutting climate-wrecking coal and petroleum emissions in a livestreamed summit showcasing America's return to the fight against global warming.

+2
Video: California deputy shoots Black man within a minute
National
AP

Video: California deputy shoots Black man within a minute

  • By JULIET WILLIAMS Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A white sheriff’s deputy in the San Francisco Bay Area shot and killed a Black man in the middle of a busy intersection about a minute after trying to stop him on suspicion of throwing rocks at cars last month, newly released video showed.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Daily Life California

People walk and skateboard on a beach path as evening winds kick up sand Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif. 

***

ON THIS DATE

+16
Today in history: April 23

Today in history: April 23

In 2005, the recently created video-sharing website YouTube uploaded its first clip, and more events that happened on this day in history.

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'And liftoff': NASA-SpaceX mission blasts into space, and history

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News