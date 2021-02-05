Space lasers to 9/11 conspiracies: A glance at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's incendiary words

WASHINGTON (AP) — Freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, has been stripped of her committee assignments by the House Democratic majority over racist remarks, her embrace of conspiracy theories and her past endorsement of violence against leading Democratic officials.
Greene, 46, is a newcomer to politics, and previously worked for her family's construction business in Georgia. She was labeled a “future Republican Star” by former President Donald Trump, whose political style she emulates. The House Democrats took the unusual step on Thursday.
Here’s a look at some of Greene’s past statements and social media posts, many of which were deleted after the liberal group Media Matters unearthed them online.