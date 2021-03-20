Spa shootings could be first test of Georgia hate crimes law

Au believes there has been some resistance nationwide to charge attacks against Asian Americans as hate crimes because they are seen as “model minorities,” a stereotype that they are hard-working, educated and free of societal problems. She said she heard from many constituents in the last year that Asian Americans — and people of Chinese descent in particular — were suffering from bias because the coronavirus had emerged in China and then-President Donald Trump used racial terms to describe it.

“People feel like they’re getting gaslighted because they see it happen every day,” she said. “They feel very clearly that it is racially motivated, but it’s not pegged or labeled that way. And people feel frustrated by that lack of visibility and that aspect being ignored.”

In addition to sending a message to the community, it's important for the new law to be used for legal reasons, Georgia State University law professor Tanya Washington said. While police have said it's too soon to tell whether the spa shootings qualify as a hate crime, she said it seems obvious the violence was motivated by bias given the people and businesses targeted.