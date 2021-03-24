Spa killings prompt new proposals from Georgia Democrats

Republican state Sen. Tyler Harper, who has sponsored legislation broadening gun rights in the past, says he opposes a five-day waiting period.

“I think it’s just an unnecessary burden on law-abiding citizens being able to access and exercise their constitutional rights,” Harper said.

Two other bills introduced by Democrats in the wake of the shootings aim to increase communication between minority communities and law enforcement. One proposal would direct the Georgia Emergency Communications Authority to implement a statewide translation system for 911 calls. The other would direct the group that administers law enforcement training in Georgia to offer community response and proactive outreach training in languages other than English.

Democratic Sen. Sheikh Rahman is a Bangladeshi immigrant who was the first person of Asian descent elected to the Georgia state Senate.

“I have people from more than 100 different countries, speaking 100 different languages. The reporting is a big issue in our community,” said Rahman, whose first language is Bengali.

While leaders of 911 centers acknowledge translation is an issue, they say many 911 centers have already overcome it through the use of on-call translation services.