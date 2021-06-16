Southern Baptists vote to debate sex abuse investigation

Abuse survivors “brought their cases to (SBC authorities) only to feel that they were brushed off, disregarded and turned away," he said. "These are not the kind of allegations we can sweep under the rug.”

The debate over the investigation came on the concluding day of the two-day gathering of the nation’s largest Protestant denomination, attended by more than 15,000 voting delegates, the most in decades.

A separate proposal for an outside audit of the SBC's handling of the abuse issue was referred to the denomination's policy arm, the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission. The proponent, Indiana pastor Todd Benkert, said he believed the commission would take such an audit seriously.

On Tuesday delegates elected Ed Litton as their new president, turning back a push from a conservative faction that had sought to paint the Alabama pastor known for his work on racial unity as too liberal.

The buildup to the meeting included the departures of the Southern Baptists’ top public policy official, Russell Moore; mega-selling Christian author Beth Moore; and several prominent Black clergy, amid overlapping controversies including sex abuse, racism, politics and the treatment of women.