Southern Baptists' new leader: long career as bridge builder

Critical race theory “is a reality in the culture,” Litton said Tuesday. “We need to understand it. We need to help seek justice.”

During the campaign, Litton identified unity and diversity as two of his top priorities.

Without unified commitment to the Gospel, he said in one video, “We will stumble into opposing factions, differences of opinions and turf battles that squander precious time and resources.”

As for diversity, he noted that Blacks, Hispanics and Asian Americans increased their presence in the SBC over the past 20 years even as white membership declined.

“I want to continue broadening ethnic diversity on our boards to reflect who we actually are and who we’re becoming,” he said. “I want to build bridges. Where necessary, we have to repair burned bridges.”

He noted that some Black pastors are asking why they should remain in the SBC.

“My answer: because we want you and need you,” Litton said.

One of the SBC's most prominent Black pastors, Dwight McKissic of Arlington, Texas, had threatened to leave the denomination if Stone or Mohler had won. He was elated by the outcome.