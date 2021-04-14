South Texas officials worry about breaches in border levees

PALMVIEW, Texas (AP) — South Texas officials say they are worried about flooding during the hurricane season starting June 1 from breaches in a levee system that remain after border wall construction was halted.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez told Border Report Wednesday that there are at least four breaches in the levee system protecting Hidalgo County's low-lying region from floods during a major storm.

Cortez spoke next addressed a dirt levee built to protect the delta region from seasonal flooding from the Rio Grande.

He said border wall construction under former President Donald Trump opened breaches in the region's levee system but they weren't repaired before President Joe Biden issued an order to stop all construction after he took office in January,

Cortez and other officials now say the unfinished work has left the levee system in a precarious situation.

The breach is among four identified by local officials who say they could pose a threat to public safety during the annual six-month hurricane season that runs through Nov. 30.