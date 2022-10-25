 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

South Sudan says 2 million people affected by flooding

  • Updated
  • 0

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan's government says at least 2 million people have been affected by heavy flooding since the start of this year, with many left in search of dry ground.

The East African country of 12 million people struggles with flooding as it continues to recover from five years of civil war and ongoing intercommunal violence.

“Eight out of the 10 states in South Sudan are currently flooded, and over 2 million people are internally displaced and have lost their livelihoods,” said Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth over the weekend.

The United Nations humanitarian agency has noted that the worst affected states include Northern Bahr El Ghazal, Warrap, Unity and Western Equatoria, with the floods threatening some camps for internally displaced people.

Makuei warned that climate refugees could become a new normal.

People are also reading…

Meanwhile, food insecurity in South Sudan now affects almost 65% of the population, according to authorities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Top 10 most popular reptiles in the world, according to Wikipedia pages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News