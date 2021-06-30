South Florida family loses 92-year-old matriarch in collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — A 92-year-old woman who had lived in a beachside Florida condominium for more than 20 years has been found dead amid the collapsed tower's rubble, her family said Wednesday.

Hilda Noriega had recently put the condo up for sale and was planning to move in with her family. They were notified late Tuesday that she was the 12th victim recovered from the rubble of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida. More than 140 people were still listed as unaccounted for early Wednesday.

Carlos Noriega, who is the police chief of nearby North Bay Village, announced the death in a statement that was released by the city.

“The Noriegas have lost the ‘heart and soul’ and ‘matriarch’ of their family, but will get through this time by embracing the unconditional love Hilda was known for,” the statement said.