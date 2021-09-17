South Dakota's top lawmakers release AG impeachment petition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota legislative leaders on Friday distributed a petition to lawmakers asking them to support a special session to consider impeaching Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for a car crash last year that killed a pedestrian.

House Speaker Spencer Gosch released the text of the petition. Two-thirds of both the Republican-controlled House and Senate must sign on to convene the special session. Lawmakers would meet in November, the day after they are scheduled to hold a special session to consider new legislative districts.

The petition says the special session would be called for “investigating and evaluating whether the conduct of Jason Ravnsborg ... surrounding the death of Joe Boever, involved impeachable offenses.”