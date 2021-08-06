South Dakota's Sturgis rally roars back as delta rising

Last year's rally transformed Sturgis, usually a quiet community of under 7,000 residents, into a travel hub comparable to a major U.S. city. One analysis of anonymous cellphone data found that well over half of counties in the country were visited by someone who attended Sturgis. Hundreds of rallygoers were infected, and a team of researchers from the Centers for Disease Control concluded the event ended up looking like a “superspreader event.”

This year, the rally is expected to be even bigger. The city was holding an opening ceremony Friday for the 81st iteration of the event — something it skipped last year in an attempt to tamp down the crowds.

The biggest step city officials took this year to mitigate the risk of infections was allowing rallygoers to drink on public property; the idea is to spread the crowds into the open air. Bars and food stalls that stretch for blocks also offer open-air seating.

“We’re out in the wide open,” said Williamson, who also attended last year’s gathering. “If you want to wear a mask, that’s your business. If you don’t, that’s your business.”