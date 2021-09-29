South Dakota lawmakers question Noem's meeting with daughter

A week after Peters received her license, the state employee who directed the agency was allegedly pressured to retire by Noem’s cabinet secretary. The state employee, Sherry Bren, eventually received a $200,000 payment from the state to withdraw an age-discrimination complaint and leave her job.

The governor’s office declined to answer questions from the AP on what was discussed in the meeting. On Wednesday, her spokesman Ian Fury did not immediately respond to a request from comment on the Legislature looking into the episode. He earlier dismissed the initial report as a political attack on the governor.

“I want to know specifically in that meeting, what were the discussions?” said Democratic Rep. Linda Duba, adding that the meeting would have been “extremely intimidating” for the state employee who was overseeing Peters' application.

Republican Rep. Randy Gross, who is the vice chair of the committee, said he was refraining from any speculation on what happened but wanted to hear from Noem’s administration to get “a reliable sequence of activities or events.”

“I want to be accurately informed,” he said.