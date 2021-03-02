South Dakota House Speaker plans delay in AG impeachment

Since an impeachment proceeding is unprecedented in the state, the House Speaker has been tasked with forming the process. Gosch said public proceedings would be difficult, given the judge's order that state members could not release evidence, and he wanted to make sure any hearings were “fair and transparent.”

“It’s best that arguably these premature articles that were filed be held off until the judicial system is able to do its job,” he said.

Gosch's proposal amounted to a step back from the impeachment proceedings after the governor and some lawmakers had used nearly every available means to get Ravnsborg to resign last week.

Republican Rep. Will Mortenson, who introduced the articles of impeachment, said in a statement, “I’m disappointed that we are not moving forward more quickly, but understand the desire for full transparency,” adding that he has not changed his mind that Ravnsborg breached the duties of the attorney general’s office.

Gosch said he would propose removing the articles of impeachment from the legislative resolution and replacing them with a statement saying that after Ravnsborg's criminal trial, the House “may evaluate whether articles of impeachment ... are necessary and proceed accordingly.”