South Dakota House leader renews call for AG impeachment

But Gosch said the House would not be retrying “criminal matters.”

The attorney general pleaded no contest to a pair of misdemeanors last month, while a third misdemeanor was dropped by prosecutors. He avoided jail time but was sentenced to fines totaling over $4,500 for making an illegal lane change and using a cellphone while driving. Investigators said his car veered onto the shoulder of the rural highway where the man was walking late on Sept. 12 last year and that Ravnsborg had been on his cellphone about a minute before the crash.

Peterson, along with House Democratic leader Rep. Jamie Smith, supported a move to impeach Ravnsborg in February, but that quickly stalled while Ravnsborg's trial played out. They argued at the time that Ravnsborg, the state's top law enforcement officer, should be removed from office for “his crimes or misdemeanors in office causing the death” of 55-year-old Joseph Boever.

A spokesman for Ravnsborg did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The attorney general has repeatedly insisted he will not resign.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0