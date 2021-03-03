South Dakota House lawmakers leave AG impeachment in doubt

House Speaker Spencer Gosch, a Republican, had argued that a delay was necessary after a judge last week ordered Noem and government officials to stop releasing evidence in the investigation. He said that a “fair and transparent” hearing on impeachment was not possible while lawmakers are under a gag order.

Rep. Will Mortenson, the Republican who filed the articles of impeachment, continued to push for Ravnsborg’s removal from office, saying he had lost the trust needed for the job. But he conceded that a delay was necessary.

However, Nick Nemec, Boever's cousin who has been outspoken against the attorney general since shortly after the crash, confronted lawmakers with his frustrations. He brought a jade plant that Boever had propagated, setting it beside him as he told lawmakers how he felt Ravnsborg should have faced more serious charges.

“I’ve spent a lot of sleepless nights driving that section of highway, trying to wrap my head around what happened to my cousin,” Nemec said.

He also said his family has dealt with attacks from “internet trolls who have been busy blaming Joe with false accusations."