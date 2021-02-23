South Carolina push to resume executions with electric chair

South Carolina began using its electric chair in 1912 after taking over the death penalty from counties, which usually used hanging. The state added lethal injection in the mid-1990s after concerns elsewhere about whether the electric chair was too barbaric.

Lethal injection was made the default for inmates who did not choose. Condemned prisoners could still choose electrocution, but just two of the past 37 inmates put to death opted for the electric chair.

One Republican joined Democrats in voting against the bill. Rep. Neal Collins of Easley said the majority of the 37 inmates on death row come from just four of the state's 46 counties. More than half are Black in a state where African Americans make up about a quarter of the population. And the vast majority of those Blacks on death row killed a white victim.

“You just can’t get past these statistics," said Collins, who is a lawyer in private practice who assisted in a death penalty case.

Supporters of the bill didn't speak much at Tuesday's hearing. Rep. Micah Caskey read a few paragraphs detailing the crimes that put one of the latest prisoners on to death row — a father who killed his five children, all under 9 years of age.