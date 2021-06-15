South Carolina police release timeline of mother, son deaths

ISLANDTON, S.C. (AP) — State police have released a brief timeline of events as part of their investigation into the shooting deaths of a mother and son from one of South Carolina’s prominent legal families.

On Tuesday, the State Law Enforcement Division released an update into their probe of the deaths of Paul Murdaugh and his mother, Maggie Murdaugh.

At around 10 p.m. on June 7, police say Alex Murdaugh called 911, saying he had found the bodies of his son and wife on the family's property.

According to SLED, Colleton County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched and found the bodies, both of which had been shot multiple times.

By 10:30 p.m., sheriff's deputies had contacted state police for help investigating the case.

Just after midnight, SLED said its agents had arrived on-scene and have been working on the case since. The day after the bodies were discovered, crime scene investigators collected and submitted various items to the state police forensic lab for examination, police said.

Up until Tuesday, state police had released little information about the shootings.