South Carolina inmates want deaths delayed during appeal

Harwell wrote Friday that Sigmon and Owens have failed to clearly show that electrocution violates the Eighth Amendment, citing more than a century’s worth of federal court precedent.

The men's remaining legal options are running thin. Last week, a state judge evaluating a lawsuit over the new death penalty law also declined to halt their scheduled executions. The prisoners are also seeking respite from the South Carolina Supreme Court. Both men have also exhausted their traditional legal appeals.

Sigmon, 63, was convicted in 2002 of killing his ex-girlfriend’s parents with a baseball bat in Greenville County. Owens, 43, was sentenced to death in 1999 for the shooting murder two years earlier of a convenience store clerk during an armed robbery, also in Greenville County.

South Carolina is one of eight states to still use the electric chair and four to allow a firing squad, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. Prison officials have not indicated a timeline for when the firing squad will be available, though they have said they are researching how other states operate their squads.