South Carolina gov: Abortion order 'oversteps' federal power

“This Court should not countenance such a judicial intrusion upon South Carolina’s legitimate sovereign interests in the form of an unnecessary nullification of state law,” attorneys for the state wrote. They argued that a section such as the requirement that an ultrasound be performed is “a standalone provision that survives any invalidation of another provision.”

McMaster, along with other defendants including state Attorney General Alan Wilson, also argue that the groups that sued don't have proper standing to challenge the law.

“The right to life is the most precious of rights and the most fragile," McMaster said in a statement Wednesday. "We must protect life at every opportunity, regardless of cost or inconvenience.”

Attorneys for Planned Parenthood have not responded in court.