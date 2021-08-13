South Carolina gets $100k from DNC for voter registration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Democrats are getting $100,000 from the Democratic National Committee to bolster voter registration efforts as the party aims to pour money into states traditionally dominated by Republicans before the 2022 midterms.

The first-ever “Red State Fund” grant will provide the state's Democratic party with resources to hire staff and get people registered across South Carolina, DNC Chair Jaime Harrison announced Friday.

The grant is just the beginning of the investments the DNC will make in state parties, accompanying other efforts to build out infrastructure related to voter registration and protection, Harrison said.

“The South is changing,” said Harrison, an Orangeburg native who led the South Carolina Democrats until 2017. “We need to make sure that we’re doing the work to get those people registered to vote, to educate those folks, to mobilize them, and then get them to the polls and protect their votes when they get there.”

Prior to taking charge of the DNC, Harrison was known for the record-breaking $130 million he raised as he mounted a challenge to Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham last year.