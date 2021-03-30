South Carolina drubs Texas 62-34 to reach Final Four

Destanni Henderson and Victaria Saxton each scored 12 for the Gamecocks, and Amihere also had 10 points and eight rebounds in a terrific all-around performance.

South Carolina ran out to an 19-point lead in the third quarter, and responded to a Texas run with a burst started by a 3-pointer from Henderson. Then it put a lid on basket in the fourth.

“We don't back down from anyone,” Cooke said. "We just made sure that we put our foot on the gas, kept our guard up and did what we needed to do.”

Staley ran her championship game record against Texas’ Vic Schaefer to 6-0, dating to when they faced each other in the SEC when Schaefer was at Mississippi State. That includes beating Schaefer in the 2017 national final.

“They can test you at everything that you do. Whether 3-point range or at the rim,” Schaefer said. ”That’s a reflection of Dawn. To me, those kids really embody probably how she was as a player.”

Schaefer took the Texas job in April 2020 and coaxed an impressive postseason run out of the Longhorns behind a grinding defense that carried the school to the brink of its first women's Final Four since 2003.

Texas was looking to become just the third No. 6 seed to make the Final Four since Notre Dame in 1997.