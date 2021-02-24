South Carolina delays 5-year minimum for stealing packages

A few other states already specifically made stealing packages off porches illegal with its own punishments. In Texas, it is a felony with a maximum of 10 years in prison if someone steals from more than 30 addresses. Oklahoma, Michigan and California have laws that make a first offense a misdemeanor.

Rep. Seth Rose said he understood the reasoning behind the bill and appreciated McKnight removing the five-year minimum sentence. But it still doesn't allow someone charged with stealing off porches to go into intervention programs or drug courts that can lead to a charge being erased from their record.

The Democrat from Columbia asked to adjourn debate on McKnight's bill so there can be more discussion.

“When we pass laws here, there are going to be instances beyond out wildest imaginations,” Rose said.

No sheriffs or law enforcement officials testified about the bill at Wednesday's House subcommittee hearing.

Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers told The Associated Press he hadn't studied the bill enough to decide if it was needed.