South Carolina court weighs pausing new death penalty law

South Carolina is one of eight states to still use the electric chair and four to allow a firing squad, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. Prison officials have been researching how firing squads carry out executions elsewhere, but have not indicated a timeline for when the firing squad will be up and running.

Three prisoners, all in Utah, have been killed by firing squad since the U.S. reinstated the death penalty in 1977.

South Carolina’s last execution took place in 2011, and its batch of lethal injection drugs expired two years later. There are 37 prisoners awaiting death in South Carolina, all of them men.

Sigmon, 63, has lived on death row since 2002, when he was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend's parents with a baseball bat in Greenville County.

Owens, 43, was first sentenced to death in 1999 for the shooting murder two years earlier of a gas station employee, Irene Graves, during an armed robbery, also in Greenville County. He changed his legal name to Khalil Divine Black Sun Allah in 2015, court filings note.

