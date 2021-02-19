South Carolina abortion law suspended 1 day after passage

Planned Parenthood's lawyers said South Carolina is “openly flouting this law."

The South Carolina Attorney General's Office said in court papers filed Friday morning that Planned Parenthood can't be sure the law will be rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court. With three justices appointed by Republican former President Donald Trump, they said, the court could overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision supporting abortion rights.

Lewis said that was not for her to determine. She was quoted by news outlets as saying Friday that South Carolina's new law was far more strict than the current U.S. Supreme Court rulings she must abide by.

Abortion opponents celebrated in the Statehouse lobby outside the House chambers as members gave the bill final approval on Thursday. Standing shoulder to shoulder, they sang “Praise God” to the tune of “Amazing Grace” after the Republican governor held up the new law so they could see his signature, signed with eight different pens. The GOP tried for years to pass the ban, finally succeeding after the party flipped three Senate seats in 2020.