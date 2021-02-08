Sources: Biden officials snub Salvadoran leader in DC trip

In rejecting Bukele’s request, the Biden officials wanted to ensure Bukele didn’t try to tout any meeting as a show of support before legislative elections later this month where he's seeking to expand his power base, the people said. However, they did make an exception for Ecuadorian President Lenín Moreno, who met in Washington with senior Biden officials 11 days before the Andean nation’s presidential election.

Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill said she was unaware of any request for meetings with U.S. officials during what she described as a short, private trip by Bukele to Washington.

“There was no request, formally or informally, through the foreign ministry or our embassy in Washington,” she told The Associated Press.

The three people didn't say how the request for a meeting was made. But they said the decision not to meet with Bukele was deliberate.

While the Biden administration hopes to eventually engage Bukele in its $4 billion plan to attack the root causes of migration from Central America, it has serious concerns about his respect for the rule of law and democracy, the people added.