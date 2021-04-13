"Sour Grapes" wine fraud con man deported to Indonesia

One bottle of Domaine Ponsot that Kurniawan attempted to sell at auction in 2008 was passed off as having been made in 1929, even though the winemaker didn’t begin estate bottling until 1934. Others were billed as having been bottled at a specific vineyard between 1945 and 1971, even though Domaine Ponsot said it didn’t start using that vineyard until 1982.

Kurniawan also once consigned to an auction more magnums of a 1947 Château Lafleur than were actually produced, prosecutors said.

In all, Kurniawan may have sold as many as 12,000 bottles of counterfeit wine, many of which may still remain in collections.

Prosecutors said money from the fraud funded a lavish lifestyle in suburban Los Angeles that included a Lamborghini and other luxury cars, designer clothing and fine food and drinks. The government seized his assets.

At his sentencing, Kurniawan was ordered to pay $28.4 million in restitution to seven victims and to forfeit $20 million in property.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0