'Soul-crushing': US COVID-19 deaths are topping 1,900 a day

In Kansas, 65-year-old cattleman Mike Limon thought he had beaten COVID-19 and went back to work for a few days. But the virus had “fried" his lungs and he died last week, said his grandson, Cadin Limon, 22, of Wichita.

He said his grandfather didn't get vaccinated for fear of a bad reaction, and he hasn't gotten the shot either for the same reason, though serious side effects have proved extremely rare.

He described his grandfather as a “man of faith.”

“Sixty-five is still pretty young," the young man said. “I know that. It seems sudden and unexpected, but COVID didn’t surprise God. His death wasn’t a surprise to God. The God I serve is bigger than that."

Cases are falling in West Virginia from pandemic highs, but deaths and hospitalizations are expected to continue increasing for as many as six more weeks, said retired National Guard Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, who leads the state’s coronavirus task force.

Dr. Greg Martin, who is president of the Society of Critical Care Medicine and practices mostly at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, said the staff is buckling under the strain.

“I think everyone in 2020 thought we would get through this. No one really thought that we would still be seeing this the same way in 2021," he said.