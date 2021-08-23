Son's conviction in Missouri woman's 1998 death questioned

Those findings were based on fire investigation techniques that have since been discredited, and the state has conceded in the intervening years that Politte did not have gas on his shoes, according to the petition.

During the trial, Politte's attorney presented only half a day of testimony from three witnesses. No experts were called to debunk the fire and gasoline evidence, or to refute the state's arguments that Politte did not show any remorse about his mother's death. Politte's friend was not called, and the attorney persuaded Politte not to testify.

Tammy Nash was a Washington County deputy sheriff in 1998 who helped investigate the killing and also worked in the jail where Politte was initially held. She said in an affidavit that investigators were split on whether Politte was guilty and her doubts grew as she got to know him while he was in jail.

She remembers Politte crying frequently and saying “if my mam was here, she would tell them I would never hurt her and I did not do this,” according to the affidavit.

Nash said she did not believe Politte was “capable of masterminding” the crime and she submitted the affidavit because she believes he is innocent.

