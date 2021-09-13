Son of man killed by Georgia trooper seeks federal inquiry

The murder case in state court stalled in late June, when a grand jury declined to indict Thompson. Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Daphne Totten, whose office was prosecuting the case, has not said whether she will try again to indict the former trooper.

“It’s so outrageous that we have to call on federal intervention,” said Mawuli Davis, an attorney for Thompson's family.

Starting Thursday, Bacon plans to set out with his lawyers and civil rights activists on a 60-mile (96-kilometer) march from the scene of the shooting in Screven County to the federal courthouse in downtown Savannah. They expect to finish the trek on Monday.

After the grand jury decided against moving forward with charges, Thompson's defense attorney, Keith Barber, said the former trooper was “only doing his job” to protect the public and “acted in self-defense” when he shot Lewis.

Bacon and other members of Lewis' family have said they feel even more strongly that he was murdered after prosecutors in July showed them dash-camera video of the shooting. They have called on Totten to release that video to the public and to bring the case before a new grand jury.

Totten has not said what her office plans to do. She did not immediately return phone and email messages Monday.