Son, father appear in court for hearing in 1996 killing

A search last month at Ruben Flores' home 13 miles (21 kilometers) south of campus in the community of Arroyo Grande using ground-penetrating radar and cadaver dogs discovered evidence connected to Smart’s death, authorities said. They didn’t revealed what was found, but were seen digging in the backyard on Tuesday.

The body of Smart, 19, of Stockton, has never been found. Authorities said they believe they know where she was buried but have not yet found her remains or disclosed the location.

The Smart family issued a statement saying they will remain patient as the case proceeds.

“After nearly 25 years of waiting, today’s delay in the arraignment process was not unexpected or surprising,” they said. “Make no mistake, we have begun the final quest to bring justice for Kristin.”

Smart was last seen May 25, 1996, with Flores on the Cal Poly campus, where they were both freshmen. District Attorney Dan Dow said investigators think Flores killed Smart in his dorm room during the Memorial Day weekend when many students had left the campus.