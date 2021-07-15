Son charged with death of his father; mother still missing

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The son of a Wisconsin couple who went missing last week was formally accused Thursday of killing his father and dismembering his body.

Chandler Halderson, 23, who was living with his parents in Windsor, is charged in Dane County Court with first-degree intentional homicide, hiding and mutilating a corpse and providing false information on a kidnapping.

Court Commissioner Brian Asmus set bail at $1 million after arguments by prosecutors and Halderson's attorney.

“The defendant has taken steps to both destroy and conceal evidence, including human remains that were dismembered,” prosecutor Andrea Raymond said. “Because of the vast steps that this defendant has undertaken to hide his crimes and the broad spectrum of lies police have uncovered, there is substantial concerns about his willingness to come to court.”

Chandler’s attorney, Catherine Dorl, said her client is a lifelong resident of Wisconsin, has been involved in the Boy Scouts and church groups, and has no prior criminal history. She had asked that bail be continued at $10,000.