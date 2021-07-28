Some workers facing more charges in youth center abuse case

The new charges against Murphy include allegations that he sexually assaulted a boy with a wrench. All but four of Buskey’s charges allege assaults on David Meehan, who has gone public with his claims and has sued the center, the agencies overseeing it and half a dozen former employees. According to the indictments, the abuse included sexually assaulting Meehan at gunpoint at an off-campus home and an incident in which Meehan was punched in the face and held down by another staffer while Buskey assaulted him.

The investigation so far has produced nearly 730,000 pages of juvenile resident records, daily logbooks and other materials from the 1990s alone, and prosecutors are in the process of obtaining records from 1980s and from the last 20 years. In a recent ruling giving the state permission to share most of the records with defense lawyers, Judge N. William Delker described the prosecution’s theory that a “deep-seated culture of abuse and silence” allowed the abuse and prevented victims from coming forward.