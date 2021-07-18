Some seek more boxes to check for 'other' Pacific Islanders

While they believed that data would be key to understanding how people were affected by the virus, they also worried that the data would further stigmatize Micronesian people, who are often the targets of racism in Hawaii, Howard said.

Stigmatization and privacy were also concerns for state health officials, who already collect detailed, disaggregated data beyond what's recommended by the City Council resolution, said Joshua Quint, an epidemiologist with the Department of Health. There are limits on how to responsibly release data, including privacy issues, especially when it comes to small populations, he said.

That's among the reasons they don't break Pacific Islanders down in what's available on the department's COVID-19 website, he said.

It's also difficult to detect disparities when there aren't good population estimates for smaller groups, such as Chuukese people, Quint said.

In Hawaii, there are an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 Micronesians, who began migrating here in bigger numbers in the 1990s in search of economic and educational opportunities, according to We are Oceania. Numbers for people who are from Chuuk, one of the four states in the Federated States of Micronesia, are harder to pinpoint.