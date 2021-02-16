Some of his followers are being sought by the FBI. It's not stopping the leader of the Oath Keepers.

He boasted his group had veterans who were well trained.

"If this kicks off into a civil war, a bloody one, they will instantly go to work and take it to the left," he said.

After Biden won the election, Rhodes wrote an open letter to Donald Trump on December 23, urging him among many things to invoke the Insurrection Act, noting "there are millions of American patriots standing ready." The Act allows, under certain limited circumstances involved in the defense of constitutional rights, the President to deploy troops unilaterally.

"Do not forsake them. Do not leave them to have to do it all themselves. Keep your promise. Drain the Swamp. Do it now!" Rhodes wrote. "We will help you at every step of the way."

After the siege

The way words turned to action did not altogether surprise those who have been monitoring groups like the Oath Keepers for years.

"In late 2020 we saw a sharp uptick in Stewart Rhodes' violent rhetoric," Friedfeld, of the ADL told CNN. "He started to frame the election as a line in the sand where if the Democrat won, it would be the imposition of tyranny."