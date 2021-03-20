Some NY nursing homes proved helpless in face of virus surge

“The only way these residents got the virus was from an employee,” Smithler said, noting that even at Christmas, visitors had been banned. Over the holiday, Smithler and her sister sang carols into a cellphone with their mother on the other side of a window at the home.

The Commons tested and screened employees. But those procedures cannot catch every infected worker in time, especially if they do not have symptoms.

By January, infections were surging among the staff, with 42 positive cases in three weeks, federal data shows.

Kaylee Gabak, a 24-year-old certified nursing assistant, tested positive on Christmas after she went to a hospital to deliver her first child. The baby girl, Charlotte, was born healthy, but Gabak was soon back at the hospital in critical condition.

Her mother, Cortney Haberlau, believes her daughter was infected at the Commons in mid-December, just before her maternity leave. She battled internal bleeding, a brain abscess and other complications and returned home this month.

After Gabak awoke at the hospital in early February, her mother said she was soon using her phone to look up the obituaries of “her people,” the residents of the Commons.

“She was really sad about it because a lot of her residents that she cared for, and cared about, were deceased,” Haberlau said.

