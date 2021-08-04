Some Florida school districts defy DeSantis, require masks

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that governors who are against mask mandates should “get out of the way.” DeSantis sharply criticized Biden on Wednesday, repeating his stance that the decision on masks in schools should be left to parents.

“If you’re coming after parents’ rights in Florida, I’m standing in your way. You won’t get away with it,” he said. Instead, DeSantis said, the president should do more to secure the border: “Until you do that, I don’t want to hear a blip about COVID from you.”

In Florida's capital, the superintendent of the Leon County school district sent a heartfelt letter to DeSantis asking him to allow a temporary mask requirement.

“I have stood firm in my belief that a mask mandate was the wrong course of action. With that said, I believe that new data and information as well as student instructional models compels us to rethink mask protocols," said Superintendent Rocky Hanna, who, like DeSantis, said he was concerned about how mask-wearing was impacting children emotionally.