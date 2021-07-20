Some drought-imposed fishing limits lifted on Colorado River

“It’s crazy, but every little bit helps,” she said. “There have been such low flows beginning this spring that the Colorado River looks more like a creek than a river.”

A multitude of factors, nearly all tied to climate change, have left fish in the Colorado River and its many tributaries in a precarious state. Climate change has made the American West much warmer and drier in the past 30 years. While cold-water trout thrive in temperatures below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius), biologists have recorded temperatures surpassing 75 F (24 C).

Colorado’s Western Slope also experienced minimal spring runoff from the high Rocky Mountain snowpack this year — runoff that usually flushes out the river and replenishes high-quality habitat for fish, Bakich said.

“The other phenomenon we’ve never seen is the heating upstream” of tributaries of the Colorado River, she added.

In recent weeks, sediment has been shoved into the waterway by microbursts of rain. That's particularly the case in Glenwood Canyon, much of which was charred by the 640-square-mile (1,657-square-kilometer) Grizzly Creek Fire last year. Debris lowers oxygen levels in the water and scars the gills of trout, Bakich said.