Some Democrats voting in GOP primaries; Plane wreck in Nepal kills 21, EU bans Russia oil imports

Today is Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
TODAY'S WEATHER
More severe storms are likely today across the Central US. Meanwhile, Agatha has weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall in Mexico, bringing hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall to the area. CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the forecast.
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, May 31
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger probably would not have won last week’s Republican primary without Democrats. An Associated Press analysis of early voting data has determined that more than 37,000 people who voted in Georgia’s Democratic primary two years ago cast ballots in last week’s Republican primary. Raffensperger avoided a runoff election by just over 27,000 votes despite opposition from former President Donald Trump. Voters across the political spectrum are working to stop extremists backed by Trump from winning control of state and federal governments. Dozens of states make it legal and easy for voters to participate in either party’s primary.
From the moment Russia invaded on Feb. 24, the West has sought to hit Moscow’s lucrative energy sector to cut off funding for its war. But any such move is a double-edged sword, especially in Europe, which relies on the country for 25% of its oil and 40% of its natural gas.
It should have been the first day of a joyous week for Robb Elementary School students — the start of summer break. Instead on Monday, the first two of 19 children slain inside a classroom were being remembered at funeral visitations. The gathering for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was at Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home in Uvalde, Texas, directly across from the grade school where the children, along with two teachers, were shot to death last week before the gunman himself was killed. Visitation for another 10-year-old, Maite Rodriguez, was at another funeral home. More visitations, funerals and burials will follow over the next two-and-a-half weeks, one after another, after another.
Shanghai authorities say they will take some major steps Wednesday toward reopening China’s largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has throttled the national economy and largely bottled up millions of people in their homes. Full bus and subway service will be restored as will basic rail connections with the rest of China, and schools will partially reopen. Shopping malls, supermarkets, convenience stores and drug stores will continue to reopen gradually with no more than 75% of their total capacity. Cinemas and gyms will remain closed. Officials, who earlier set June 1 as the target date for reopening, appear ready to accelerate what has been a gradual easing in recent days.
Queen Elizabeth II is widely viewed in the U.K. as a rock in turbulent times after seven decades on the throne. But many people in Britain’s former colonies see her as an anchor to an imperial past whose damage still lingers. The U.K. is celebrating the queen’s 70 years on the throne with pageantry and parties. But some in the Commonwealth are using the occasion to push for a formal break with the monarchy. Jamaican academic Rosalea Hamilton says her country is "grappling with the legacies of a past that has been very painful.” U.K. officials hope countries that become republics will remain in the 54-nation Commonwealth.
The blame for an excruciating delay in killing the gunman at a Texas elementary school _ even as parents outside begged police to rush in and panicked children called 911 from inside _ has been placed with the school district’s homegrown police chief. It’s left residents in small city of Uvalde struggling to reconcile what they know of the well-liked local lawman after the director of state police said that Pete Arredondo _ as the commander at the scene _ made the “wrong decision” not to breach a classroom at Robb Elementary School sooner.
Hurricane Agatha has made history as the strongest hurricane ever recorded to come ashore in May during the eastern Pacific hurricane center. It made landfall Monday afternoon on a sparsely populated stretch of small beach towns and fishing villages in southern Mexico's Oaxaca state. It was a strong Category 2 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165kph), but it quickly lost power moving inland over the mountainous interior. Agatha was downgraded to a tropical storm late Monday, its sustained winds down to 70 mph (110 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm should dissipate overnight, but warns that the system’s heavy rains still pose a threat of dangerous flash floods for Mexico’s southern states.
President Joe Biden says there may some bipartisan support to tighten restrictions on the kind of high-powered weapons used by the gunman in the Texas school shooting. Biden told reporters at the White House on Monday that some Republicans who've been against more gun restrictions may have been jolted by the massacre into what he calls a more “rational” approach. And he says there's simply “no rational basis” for the sort of assault-type weapons that were in the hands of the gunman. Biden says the “Second Amendment was never absolute.” Biden later honored the nation's fallen in Memorial Day remarks at Arlington National Cemetery.
The World Health Organization’s top monkeypox expert said she doesn’t expect the hundreds of cases reported to date to turn into another pandemic. But she acknowledged there are still many unknowns about the disease, including how exactly it’s spreading and whether the suspension of smallpox immunization decades ago may be speeding its transmission. Dr. Rosamund Lewis said the WHO is investigating questions including whether monkeypox is spread via sex, in the air and if people without symptoms can transmit the disease. She said there's still time to contain the current problem. On Monday, Congo reported 9 deaths and 465 cases this year. Nigeria reported its first moneypox death this year and the U.K. reported 71 more cases.
Rescuers searching a mountainside in Nepal have recovered the bodies of 21 of the 22 people who were on board a plane that crashed a day earlier. The Tara Air turboprop Twin Otter lost contact with the airport tower on Sunday while flying on a scheduled 20-minute flight in an area of deep river gorges and mountaintops. Recovery efforts were delayed because some bodies were pinned under the plane’s wreckage. Rescuers working with their bare hands had difficulty moving the metal debris. Four Indians and two Germans were on the plane. The three crew members and other passengers were Nepali nationals.
The American ‘Real Housewives’ franchise is taking its glamour and soap opera abroad for the first time. This institution of network reality television is coming for the skyscraper-studded sheikhdom of Dubai. “The Real Housewives of Dubai” debuts on Wednesday, inducting six new women into the Bravo network’s crown jewel of catfights and marital meltdowns that is beloved, binged and hate-watched around the world. Dubai might be across the world from the California gated community where the reality show empire premiered in 2006. But cast members say their extravagant, party-hard lives debunk stereotypes about the United Arab Emirates, a Gulf Arab federation where Islam is the official religion.
Jayson Tatum scored 26 points, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart each added 24 and the Boston Celtics held off a frantic rally in the final seconds to beat the Miami Heat 100-96 to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010. The Celtics face the Golden State Warriors in a series that starts Thursday in San Francisco. Jimmy Butler, who willed Miami into Game 7 by scoring 47 points on Friday in Boston, led the Heat with 35 points in what became their season finale. Bam Adebayo added 25 for the Heat, who were down 11 with under 3 minutes to go before trying one last rally.
Authorities say a 26-year-old man has been taken into custody after one person was killed and seven people were injured in a shooting at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said that an arrest warrant was issued for Skyler Buckner and he turned himself in on Sunday afternoon. OSBI said those shot early Sunday at the Memorial Day event in Taft, located about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa, ranged in age from 9 to 56. OSBI said a 39-year-old woman was killed. The agency says the injuries of those wounded were considered non-life-threatening.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
