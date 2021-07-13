'Some crumbs': Critics urge rejection of $641M Flint deal

Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a written statement that the deal provides relief and prevents a "drawn out legal back-and-forth."

But the Rev. Freelon Threlkeld, addressing the judge, described the settlement as "some crumbs."

“You may not rescind this settlement, but at the end of the day, you and all the other lawyers are going to pay for what you've done to the have-nots,” the Baptist minister said.

In 2014, state-appointed managers running Flint switched to water from the Flint River. But the water wasn't treated to reduce corrosion, causing lead to be released from inside old pipes. The water was also blamed for a spike in Legionnaires' disease.

Former Mayor Karen Weaver, who was elected in response to the crisis, said the settlement was inadequate, especially when compared to the number of victims and amount of money — $500 million — set aside in a sexual assault scandal at Michigan State University.

“This is not justice for Flint," Weaver said. “We ask you today to become the government and the judicial system that we can begin to trust.”

Levy earlier said she can only approve or reject the settlement, not veto specific provisions.