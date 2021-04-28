Some Californians can't get vaccine despite surge in supply

The dwindling demand for vaccines illustrates the challenge that the U.S. faces in trying to conquer the pandemic, even as other countries are in the midst of full-blown medical emergencies and short on vaccine.

But that doesn’t mean everyone in California who wants a vaccine can get one — as some of Dr. Roland’s patients can attest.

Marlies Mokhtarzadeh was turned away from a downtown Millbrae pharmacy offering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine by a clerk who told her to make an appointment online.

But Mokhtarzadeh, 80, isn’t able to do that and her granddaughters have also failed to book her an appointment. She’s worn down by repeated attempts to get a slot through a toll-free number, so she’ll wait for Dr. Roland, her physician of three decades, to get the vaccine instead.

“I’m not a young girl,” she said. “I’m trying to find somebody that will give me the shot and they have it at the Walgreens in Millbrae and I don’t know why they won’t give me the shot.”