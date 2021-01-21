Some athletes shelving Olympic bids amid delayed Tokyo Games

Along with his new responsibilities, Gardiner was also fed up with the uncertainty. He held out hope that Europe's qualifying tournament — postponed last March — would be held in February. If so, he may have given it a shot. He was scheduled to fight in the round of 16.

“But when they got moved back to April, I was like, ‘I’m not going to be able to do it,'” he said. “I was also thinking they might get moved back (yet) again.”

Gardiner would have qualified for Rio if he beat Italian boxer Guido Vianello in qualifying held in Azerbaijan in 2016, but he came up short.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Irishman has also traded blows in the amateur ranks with Joe Joyce, who is now 12-0 as a professional.

Gardiner has turned down opportunities to go pro and said he's now fully focused on life after boxing. He's even hoping to distance himself from his well-known nickname, “Breakfast,” which he picked up in childhood, not from his physique.

“I was in my prime last year, and I'm still just about there,” he said. "But there's only one place as an amateur boxer where I'm going to go, that's downhill a bit because I'm nearly 33.

“I felt a bit of relief when I made the decision.”