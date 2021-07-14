Solicitor: Data dump prolongs jail death investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina prosecutor investigating the jail death of a mentally ill Black man said Wednesday that the sheriff's office has finally turned over more information in the case, nearly seven months after the incident occurred.

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said Wednesday that Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has handed over 162 gigabytes of information on the detention deputies involved in the Jan. 5 death of Jamal Sutherland.

The prosecutor added that the agency provided the information after months of requests from Wilson's office, the State Law Enforcement Division and the FBI.

Sutherland, 31, died in the Charleston County jail shortly after deputies forced him to the ground and repeatedly used stun guns and pepper spray on him when he refused to leave his cell for a court appearance. He had been booked the day before on a misdemeanor charge after officers arrested him while investigating a fight at a mental health and substance abuse center. His death gained national attention after county officials released video of the incident months later.