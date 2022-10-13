 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

  • Updated
  • 0
Social Security

FILE - A Social Security card is displayed on Oct. 12, 2021, in Tigard, Ore. 

 AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023.

That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living.

The cost-of living adjustment means the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning in January, according to estimates released Thursday by the Social Security Administration.

The boost in benefits will be coupled with a 3% drop in Medicare Part B premiums, meaning retirees will get the full impact of the jump in Social Security benefits.

The Social Security Administration's Acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi said combined with Medicare premiums going down in 2023, the Social Security benefit increase, “will give seniors more peace of mind and breathing room.”

People are also reading…

"This year’s substantial Social Security cost-of-living adjustment is the first time in over a decade that Medicare premiums are not rising and shows that we can provide more support to older Americans who count on the benefits they have earned,” she said.

The following Q&A moved in advance of today's announcement, but explains more about the payment increases:

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: The 10 safest and least safe cities in the US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News