Social secretary helps 'people's house' welcome the people

WASHINGTON — Cookies forgotten in purses until they crumble. Complaints about not being invited. Boycotts over political disagreements with President Joe Biden.

After a couple of party-free years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, White House holiday parties are back — and the "people's house" once again is welcoming the people. Lots of people: an estimated 50,000 visitors between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

And helping make it all happen is White House social secretary Carlos Elizondo.

"Everybody's ready to have a party," said Rickie Niceta, who had Elizondo's job in the Trump administration.

It's been a whirlwind month for Elizondo, who oversaw holiday decorating by 150 volunteers after Thanksgiving followed by a visit by France's president that included a state dinner for more than 330 guests. There also was a White House reception for the Kennedy Center honorees and a three-day summit with nearly 50 African leaders — including a group dinner in the East Room and a performance by Gladys Knight.

Elizondo also lent his expertise to preparations for the 250-guest South Lawn wedding of Biden's granddaughter Naomi in November, and he is working his way through more than 20 holiday parties and receptions, sometimes two per day, ending later this week.

And with the end almost in sight, a surprise White House visit Wednesday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was added to the mix.

So how is Elizondo managing? "Lots of caffeine," said the first Latino to become White House social secretary. He began working for Biden and his wife in January 2009, back when Biden was Barack Obama's vice president.

"For over a decade the President and I have relied on Carlos for his creativity, heart, and dedication to bring our traditions and warm welcome to the American people," first lady Jill Biden said in a written statement to The Associated Press. "Now at the White House, Carlos is helping us celebrate the richness of our country's culture and diversity, and together, we are opening the doors of 'the People's House' wider and wider."

Handshaking wasn't in last year's holiday script when COVID-19 shadowed Biden's first year as president. Limited numbers of guests were invited to open houses to experience the White House decked out for the season. Food was not served, and the Bidens did not participate.

But this year brought the return of parties, complete with buffet tables and a quick greeting with the president and first lady in a photo line. Guests were asked to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status and test for the coronavirus before attending.

White House merry-making would seem incomplete without some grumbling. And a boycott.

New Hampshire's two senators, Democrats Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, skipped a black-tie ball for members of Congress to protest Biden's proposal for South Carolina to lead the party's presidential primaries schedule. New Hampshire historically has been first.

Multiple journalists grumbled openly about not being invited.

"PBS NewsHour" anchor Judy Woodruff shared a photo of the crumbs from a cookie she tried to save for later. "This is what happens when you steal a Christmas cookie at the White House holiday party, throw it into your purse but forget about it until you get home," she tweeted.

Cathy Russell, Jill Biden's former chief of staff, recalled how she and the now first lady interviewed Elizondo at the Bidens' home in Delaware. He was working at Georgetown University at the time, planning events for the school's president.

Elizondo showed them a portfolio of the "beautiful events he did at Georgetown," she said. Jill Biden, a practical joker, thought he was "super serious" but liked him and offered him the job. They clicked.

After Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, the Bidens again turned to Elizondo, one of the most experienced social secretaries in recent White House history. Elizondo worked in the State Department protocol office for most of the Clinton administration and later at Disney World.

Elizondo plans a range of social engagements at the White House, from events as large as the 30,000-person annual Easter Egg Roll or Fourth of July celebration to as small as an Oval Office lunch for just the president and vice president.

A native of Harlingen, Texas, the bespectacled 60-year-old is among a group of openly LGBTQ aides serving Biden in prominent roles, including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

Katherine Vargas, who worked in the Obama White House, and Henry R. Munoz III, a longtime friend of Elizondo, said the family focus of Elizondo's Mexican American upbringing likely endeared him to the Bidens, who are a close-knit family themselves.

She and others say Elizondo is warm and funny, even in a high-stress job with lots of demands.

"He juggled with grace," Vargas said.

When he assisted the first lady at a media preview of the administration's first state dinner, for French President Emmanuel Macron, on Dec. 1, Elizondo said that what matters most to the Bidens "is making people feel comfortable."

"And I'm honored to have this opportunity to help them bring that hospitality to the world stage," he said.

