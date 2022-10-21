Social media platforms brace for midterm elections mayhem as misinformation abounds

A Facebook search for the words "election fraud" first delivers an article claiming that workers at a Pennsylvania children's museum are brainwashing children so they'll accept stolen elections.
Facebook's second suggestion? A link to an article from a site called MAGA Underground that says Democrats are plotting to rig next month's midterms. "You should still be mad as hell about the fraud that happened in 2020," the article insists.
With less than three weeks before the polls close, misinformation about voting and elections abounds on social media despite promises by tech companies to address a problem blamed for increasing polarization and distrust.
While platforms like Twitter, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube say they've expanded their work to detect and stop harmful claims that could suppress the vote or even lead to violent confrontations, a review of some of the sites shows they're still playing catch-up with 2020, when then-President Donald Trump's lies about the election he lost to Joe Biden helped fuel an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
"You would think that they would have learned by now," said Heidi Beirich, founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism and a member of a group called the Real Facebook Oversight Board that has criticized the platform's efforts. "This isn't their first election. This should have been addressed before Trump lost in 2020. The damage is pretty deep at this point."
If these U.S.-based tech giants can't properly prepare for a U.S. election, how can anyone expect them to handle overseas elections, Beirich said.
Mentions of a "stolen election " and "voter fraud" have soared in recent months and are now two of the three most popular terms included in discussions of this year's election, according to an analysis of social media, online and broadcast content conducted by media intelligence firm Zignal Labs on behalf of The Associated Press.
On Twitter, Zignal's analysis found that tweets amplifying conspiracy theories about the upcoming election have been reposted many thousands of times, alongside posts restating debunked claims about the 2020 election.
Most major platforms have announced steps intended to curb misinformation about voting and elections, including labels, warnings and changes to systems that automatically recommend certain content. Users who consistently violate the rules can be suspended. Platforms have also created partnerships with fact-checking organizations and news outlets like the AP, which is part of Meta's fact-checking program.
"Our teams continue to monitor the midterms closely, working to quickly remove content that violates our policies," YouTube said in a statement. "We'll stay vigilant ahead of, during, and after Election Day."
Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, announced this week that it had reopened its election command center, which oversees real-time efforts to combat misinformation about elections. The company dismissed criticism that it's not doing enough and denied reports that it has cut the number of staffers focused on elections.
"We are investing a significant amount of resources, with work spanning more than 40 teams and hundreds of people," Meta said in a statement emailed to the AP.
The platform also said that starting this week, anyone who searches on Facebook using keywords related to the election, including "election fraud," will automatically see a pop-up window with links to trustworthy voting resources.
TikTok created an election center earlier this year to help voters in the U.S. learn how to register to vote and who's on their ballot. The information is offered in English, Spanish and more than 45 other languages. The platform, now a leading source of information for young voters, also adds labels to misleading content.
"Providing access to authoritative information is an important part of our overall strategy to counter election misinformation," the company said of its efforts to prepare for the midterms.
But policies intended to stop harmful misinformation about elections aren't always enforced consistently. False claims can often be buried deep in the comments section, for instance, where they nonetheless can leave an impression on other users.
A report released last month from New York University faulted Meta, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube for amplifying Trump's false statements about the 2020 election. The study cited inconsistent rules regarding misinformation as well as poor enforcement.
Concerned about the amount of misinformation about voting and elections, a number of groups have urged tech companies to do more.
"Americans deserve more than lip service and half-measures from the platforms," said Yosef Getachew, director of Common Cause's media and democracy program. "These platforms have been weaponized by enemies of democracy, both foreign and domestic."
Election misinformation is even more prevalent on smaller platforms popular with some conservatives and far-right groups like Gab, Gettr and TruthSocial, Trump's own platform. But those sites have tiny audiences compared with Facebook, YouTube or TikTok.
Beirich's group, the Real Facebook Oversight Board, crafted a list of seven recommendations for Meta intended to reduce the spread of misinformation ahead of the elections. They included changes to the platform that would promote content from legitimate news outlets over partisan sites that often spread misinformation, as well as greater attention on misinformation targeting voters in Spanish and other languages.
Meta told the AP it has expanded its fact-checking network since 2020 and now has twice as many Spanish-language fact checkers. The company also launched a Spanish-language fact-checking tip line on WhatsApp, another platform it owns.
Much of the misinformation aimed at non-English speakers seems aimed at suppressing their vote, said Brenda Victoria Castillo, CEO of the National Hispanic Media Coalition, who said that the efforts by Facebook and other platforms aren't equal to the scale of the problem posed by misinformation.
"We are being lied to and discouraged from exercising our right to vote," Castillo said. "And people in power, people like (Meta CEO) Mark Zuckerberg are doing very little while they profit from the disinformation."
Analysis: Democrats' momentum has tempered as key Senate races tighten
The race for the Senate is in the eye of the beholder less than six weeks from Election Day, with ads about abortion, crime and inflation dominating the airwaves in key states as campaigns test the theory of the 2022 election.
The cycle started out as a referendum on President Joe Biden -- an easy target for Republicans, who need a net gain of just one seat to flip the evenly divided chamber. Then the US Supreme Court's late June decision overturning Roe v. Wade gave Democrats the opportunity to paint a contrast as Republicans struggled to explain their support for an abortion ruling that the majority of the country opposes. Former President Donald Trump's omnipresence in the headlines gave Democrats another foil.
But the optimism some Democrats felt toward the end of the summer, on the heels of Biden's legislative wins and the galvanizing high court decision, has been tempered slightly by the much anticipated tightening of some key races as political advertising ramps up on TV and voters tune in after Labor Day.
Republicans, who have midterm history on their side as the party out of the White House, have hammered Biden and Democrats for supporting policies they argue exacerbate inflation. Biden's approval rating stands at 41% with 54% disapproving in the latest CNN Poll of Polls, which tracks the average of recent surveys. And with some prices inching back up after a brief hiatus, the economy and inflation -- which Americans across the country identify as their top concern in multiple polls -- are likely to play a crucial role in deciding voters' preferences.
But there's been a steady increase in ads about crime too as the GOP returns to a familiar criticism, depicting Democrats as weak on public safety. Cops have been ubiquitous in TV ads this cycle -- candidates from both sides of the aisle have found law enforcement officers to testify on camera to their pro-police credentials. Democratic ads also feature women talking about the threat of a national abortion ban should the Senate fall into GOP hands, while Republicans have spent comparatively less trying to portray Democrats as the extremists on the topic.
While the issue sets have fluctuated, the Senate map hasn't changed. Republicans' top pickup opportunities have always been Nevada, Georgia, Arizona and New Hampshire -- all states that Biden carried in 2020. In two of those states, however, the GOP has significant problems, although the states themselves keep the races competitive. Arizona nominee Blake Masters is now without the support of the party's major super PAC, which thinks its money can be better spent elsewhere, including in New Hampshire, where retired Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc is far from the nominee the national GOP had wanted. But this is the time of year when poor fundraising can really become evident since TV ad rates favor candidates and a super PAC gets much less bang for its buck.
The race for Senate control may come down to three states: Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania, all of which are rated as "Toss-up" races by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales. As Republicans look to flip the Senate, which Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has called a "50-50 proposition," they're trying to pick up the first two and hold on to the latter.
Senate Democrats' path to holding their majority lies with defending their incumbents. Picking off a GOP-held seat like Pennsylvania -- still the most likely to flip in CNN's ranking -- would help mitigate any losses. Wisconsin, where GOP Sen. Ron Johnson is vying for a third term, looks like Democrats' next best pickup opportunity, but that race drops in the rankings this month as Republican attacks take a toll on the Democratic nominee in the polls.
These rankings are based on CNN's reporting, fundraising and advertising data, and polling, as well as historical data about how states and candidates have performed. It will be updated one more time before Election Day.
Here are the 10 most competitive races for governor in November
Arizona
Kansas
Nevada
Oregon
Wisconsin
Michigan
New Mexico
Pennsylvania
Florida
Georgia
Other states
It could be back to the future in Maine and Alaska, with two former governors, Republican Paul LePage and independent Bill Walker, respectively looking to unseat incumbents Janet Mills, a Democrat, and Mike Dunleavy, a Republican. The Alaska race will, for the first time, be decided by a ranked-choice vote. Maine, one of the pioneers of that voting system, does not use it in general elections for governor, so the winner only needs a plurality for victory.
There isn't much drama around the electoral outcomes in the blue states of Massachusetts, Maryland and New York. The GOP nominees are all closely aligned with Trump -- a good formula for winning a primary, but likely a losing proposition in a general election.
In New York, Republicans' two-decade-long statewide losing streak -- the longest in the country -- appears poised to continue, with Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who ascended to the top job following Andrew Cuomo's resignation last year, favored over US Rep. Lee Zeldin.
In Maryland, state Del. Dan Cox won the GOP nomination over a candidate endorsed by term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. He's floundered since, with Democrat Wes Moore poised to make history as the state's first Black governor. It's a similar story in Massachusetts, where popular GOP Gov. Charlie Baker decided against a run for a third term amid backlash from conservative Republicans, who ended up nominating former state Rep. Geoff Diehl. State Attorney General Maura Healey, who would make history as the commonwealth's first elected female governor and the first out lesbian governor in the US, is the overwhelming favorite to reclaim the corner office for Democrats.
Another woman with a chance to make history in November is Arkansas Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a former press secretary in the Trump White House and daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee. Sanders is heavily favored to become the first female governor of the deep-red state.
There are also a handful of states that, while their results might not be in much doubt, incumbent governors, like DeSantis in Florida, will be keeping a close eye on their margins of victory as they look ahead to potential presidential bids, in 2024 or beyond.
In Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is in a contentious race with Democrat Beto O'Rourke. The former El Paso congressman hasn't caught fire like he did in his near-miss 2018 Senate run but remains an estimable opponent. A big win for Abbott could stoke his ambitions. The same could go for GOP Govs. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire and Kristi Noem of South Dakota, who may be facing a closer-than-expected reelection race but remains favored in a state that last elected a Democratic governor in 1974.
Among Democrats, Govs. Gavin Newsom of California, Jared Polis of Colorado and J.B. Pritzker of Illinois could all seek to use successful reelection bids next month as a springboard to higher office.
