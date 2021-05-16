‘So I raped you.’ Facebook message renews fight for justice

“I didn’t have any witnesses, and after the experience I had … with Shannon, and nothing happened with her, I just (thought), ‘Well, what’s the point of me going through all of this for nothing?’” said the 26-year-old New Yorker. “So I just didn’t really tell anyone.’”

For Keeler, the suspect’s withdrawal from school ended the campus Title IX investigation. Two years later, just after the window to file a civil suit closed, then-District Attorney Scott Wagner said he wouldn’t be filing charges.

Keeler recalls him saying it was difficult to bring cases when alcohol is involved.

Wagner, now a county judge, declined to speak with The Associated Press. His successor, District Attorney Brian Sinnett, would not discuss the specifics of Keeler’s case, but said he can’t file charges unless a case meets the high bar needed for conviction.

“You have to look at what evidence do you have: can it be corroborated, whether it fits in with the statute of limitations, what is the likelihood of success at trial? All of those types of things,” he said

Authorities in Adams County are looking anew at Keeler’s case since she retained a lawyer and showed them the Facebook messages last June. The 12-year statute of limitations has not run.