Snow is forecast for the drought-stricken West while showers head to the South

"Elevation is a huge factor for snow in the Western US as elevation varies widely," said Jenn Varian, a weather service meteorologist in Las Vegas. "Our forecast area has both the highest elevation and the lowest elevation point in the CONUS (continental United States). And they're in the same county!"

Varian is referring to Mt. Whitney, the tallest mountain in the 48 states at 14,505 feet in the Sierra Nevadas, and Badwater Basin, which is 282 feet below sea level in Death Valley. They are about 84 miles apart in Inyo County, California.

This means snowfall accumulations will range from just a few inches for elevations of less than 4,000 feet to more than a foot of snow at elevations above 6,000 feet across Arizona, California and Nevada.

Then another system is forecast to push through the region on Wednesday.

"The midweek system aligning with an atmospheric moisture surge has the potential to dump an extreme amount of precipitation, potentially flirting with snowfall duration records, in portions of southern California and the western Great Basin," Varian says.

The region badly needs the rain and snow. Nearly 80% of the western US is under drought conditions, with nearly 25% under exceptional drought, the highest level possible.