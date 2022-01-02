Snow forecast leads to closure of federal offices in DC

A winter storm packing heavy snow was expected to roll into the District of Columbia, northern Virginia and central Maryland overnight, bringing at least 3 to 7 inches of snow to the area through Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the area from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST Monday. Wind gusts of up to 35 mph (56 kph) were forecast and travel was expected to be very difficult because of the hazardous conditions, the weather service said.

The Weather Prediction Center said 2 inches (5 centimeters) of snow per hour could fall in some areas, and thunder snow was possible. Localized snowfall totals could reach 10 inches (25 centimeters).

Snow began falling Sunday night in parts of Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky. A winter storm warning was also in effect in parts of northern Alabama and southern Tennessee, and portions of Kentucky, North Carolina and West Virginia.

Impacts from the winter storm were expected across the South, Appalachian states and into the mid-Atlantic, according to the National Weather Service.

In Washington, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management announced that federal offices in the area would be closed on Monday. Emergency employees and telework employees would continue to work, the OPM said on its website.

