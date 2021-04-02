Smugglers sentenced for journey that left 3 sisters dead

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two smugglers were sentenced to federal prison on Friday for leading three sisters from Mexico into California, where they froze to death in a mountain snowstorm.

Cecilio Rios-Quiñones, 38, and his brother, 23-year-old Ricardo Rios-Quiñones, received 5 1/2 years each in U.S. District Court in San Diego.

They pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy and other charges.

Prosecutors said the men, who are from Chihuahua, led the women across the border on Feb. 10, 2020, and were in a rugged area near Mount Laguna, about a dozen miles north of the border, when a snowstorm struck. The woman, from Oaxaca, died from hypothermia.

The women, who came from poor rural areas and were seeking better lives, lacked proper clothing or supplies for a journey of several days through rain and snow, authorities said.

Defense attorneys argued that the brothers were only paid to be guides and hadn't expected such severe weather. They huddled with the women, trying to keep them warm, and one finally hiked down the mountain to find a spot for cellphone reception to call 911, attorneys said.

A U.S. Border Patrol search and rescue unit found Margarita Santos Arce, 32; and Paula Santos Arce, 29, dead. Juana Santos Arce, 35, died later.